Cassie marries Alex Fine in surprise Malibu wedding

Cassie Ventura and her fiancé Alex Fine married in a secret ceremony in Malibu on Wednesday.
The singer and Fine, a model and physical trainer, got engaged in August on a rustic ranch with a cowboy-themed proposal.
For the surprise wedding, Cassie wore an off-the-shoulder bridal gown, along with a veil. Fine sported a black tuxedo.
"Friday Night Lights" director and actor Peter Berg, officiated the ceremony and posted a picture to Instagram, writing, "By the power vested in me.... @alexfine44 n @cassie ❤️💥❤️ Long may you ride!"
And Cassie is expecting the couple's first child, announcing the news in June, eight-months after splitting from hip hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.
"Can't wait to meet our baby girl 💗 Love You Always & Forever," Cassie wrote on Instagram.
Fine confirmed the happy news in his own post, writing to his future daughter that he will "promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love."
