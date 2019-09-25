Catherine Zeta-Jones shares rare picture of father-in-law Kirk Douglas

Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared a photo with father-in-law Kirk Douglas on Instagram as she and husband Michael Douglas celebrated their birthdays.
Zeta-Jones turned 50 as Michael Douglas celebrated his 75th birthday, and the pair marked the occasion with Michael's 102-year-old father, movie legend Kirk Douglas.
The award-winning actress posted an image on her Instagram Stories showing herself with her arms around Kirk while she holds his hand.
She added the caption: "Last night dinner with Pappy."
Zeta-Jones, who has 2.8 million followers on Instagram, gave fans a rare glimpse of Kirk, who has largely disappeared from the public eye.
However his son Michael also recently posted a photo with his father, uploading a shot of the pair together on the set of "Hail, Hero!" in 1969.
Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas attended the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles together Sunday.
Douglas was nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award for the role of Sandy Kominsky in "The Kominsky Method," which aired on Netflix.
The pair have been married for 19 years and have two children together.
