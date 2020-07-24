Today the Connecticut House of Representatives passed a bill that ensured that police officers who harm residents or otherwise act outside the law, face corresponding consequences and provides training and oversight and other tools to ensure police accountability.
While CCM appreciates that legislative leaders worked with CCM to reduce certain liability exposure, the bill does contains language that would increase costs and municipal liability exposure by amending deadly force law, to add a “de-escalation” requirement and recognize the “provocation doctrine.”
CCM will conduct a more detailed analysis of the bill regarding its impact on towns and cities, both intended and unintended. The bill includes over 25 actions that address police officer training, oversight, actions in the field, equipment and liability. For example:
• Modifies the POST Council membership, authority and requires them to enact new policies (implicit bias training, managing crowds, mental health assessment policies, etc.);
• Requires all police disciplinary records be subject to FOIA;
• Requires each law enforcement agency in a municipality that serves a “relatively high concentration of minority residents” to develop a report regarding efforts to recruit, retain and promote minority police officers;
• Requires police officers to undergo mental health assessments every five years;
• Requires each municipal police department to evaluate the feasibility and impact of using social workers for the purpose of remotely responding to particular calls, or accompanying officers on certain calls where their assistance may be needed;
• Allows the creation of a police civilian review board within a municipality;
• Requires the use of body and vehicle dash cameras for all police officers;
• Modifies the law regarding excessive use of force, in particular prohibits chokeholds;
• Requires a police officer that witnesses another officer use “unreasonable or illegal use of force” to intervene and attempt to stop the excessive force;
• Creates a new Office of the Inspector General within the Division of Criminal Justice specifically to investigate and prosecute deadly police use-of-force incidents;
• Prohibits state and local police from obtaining surplus military equipment;
• Eliminates qualified immunity for particular police officer actions; and
• Requires law enforcement units to obtain accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).
Unfortunately, Section 29 which would codify two dramatic changes to state law (adding a “de-escalation” requirement and recognizing the “provocation doctrine”). General Statutes § 53a-22 is the statute that authorizes a law enforcement officer to use physical force upon another person to effect an arrest, prevent an escape, or defend himself or herself or a third person from the imminent use of physical force. This is a critical statutory provision relied upon by law enforcement in use of force cases, which is diminished by adding “de-escalation” and “precipitation” as factors to be considered in use of force cases. Section 29 should be amended to reduce municipal liability exposure.
CCM is disappointed that more of its suggested changes were not adequately addressed in the bill, specifically (a) regarding government immunity, (b) language pertaining to police excessive force and (c) requiring separate bargaining units for police officers. That said, CCM’s efforts to highlight the unintended consequences of the original proposal were able to get some of CCM’s recommendations incorporated into the bill making it more workable and less onerous, specifically in regards to the government immunity section. Successful language changes that have been made include removing a provision that would have allowed a direct action against a municipality and the removal of the provision regarding punitive awards for intentional acts which cannot be insured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.