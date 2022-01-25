Channel 3 and Hartford Healthcare have teamed up to host a COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic in Hartford.
The event will be held on Monday, January 31st at the Hartford Public Library from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Pre- registration is preferred. Scan the QR code below or click here to register.
