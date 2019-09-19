Cher killed it on 'America's Got Talent'

As if we didn't know Cher's got talent.
The 73-year-old icon surprised viewers with a performance of "Waterloo" on Wednesday night's finals of "America's Got Talent."
Decked out in form-fitting purple jumpsuit and blonde wig, the Oscar and Grammy winner brought the house down with the ABBA hit.
It made sense given that Cher starred in the film "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again." She released a CD of ABBA covers last year.
Singer/pianist Kodi Lee, 22, was named the winner of Season 14.
Lee, who is blind and has autism, won a $1 million prize and headliner status for an "AGT" show in Las Vegas.
