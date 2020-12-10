Chicken Caprese:
Chicken
• Fried Chicken Breast (breaded fried in gluten free breading with buttermilk)
• Pesto
• Roasted Tomatoes
• Mozzarella Cheese
• Balsamic Glaze
• Grated Parmesan Cheese
Instructions:
1. Fry chicken breast until golden and crispy
2. Spread pesto on top of chicken, place tomatoes across the chicken and top with fresh mozzarella crumbles, seasoning and grated parmesan cheese
3. Bake in oven at 425 degrees until cheese is melted and golden (3-4 mins)
4. Place artisan greens, onion, shaved parmesan, grape tomatoes and pesto in a bowl and mix well
5. Place the chicken and the salad on the plate
6. Drizzle with balsamic reduction
Caprese Salad
• Artisan Mix
• Grape Tomatoes
• Shaved Parmesan
• Julienned Red Onions
