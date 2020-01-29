Chris Stapleton is headed to a city near you

Chris Stapleton is gearing up for a busy 2020.
The country star has announced his lineup for his All-American Road Show Tour. If you haven't seen him in person yet, you now have plenty of opportunities.
It kicks of March 11 in Corpus Christi, Texas and there's an impressive total of 46 stops.
Stapleton will be joined by fellow artists the Highwomen, Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell, Jason Isbell, Hank Williams Jr., Nikki Lane and Sheryl Crow.
Tickets go on sale February 7.
Click here for a list of the full tour dates.
