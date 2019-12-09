Chrissy Teigen will pull the John Legend card when making a restaurant reservation. She also pays extra to be driven directly to the plane when she flies.
Ah, the life of a celebrity.
The outspoken model and mom took to Twitter, possibly in a fit of insomnia, to answer questions about what it's really like to be famous.
"It's celebrity question asking time! Ask me, your favorite A list celebrity anything you would like to know about being a super huge A list celebrity," she wrote to her followers.
And ask they did.
Teigen revealed a few relatable things. Like, the house she shares with Legend is not paid off, the two pay a mortgage.
There's no shame in her reservation game. She will pull the fame card and drop her own namen-- then Legend's if necessary -- to get a table at a hot restaurant.
She doesn't run through the airport like the rest of us, trying to catch a flight.
There's some guilt that comes with being famous. For Teigen, it's all the money she makes.
If she wasn't famous, she'd love to be a teacher.
Who her friends are, how she reacts to other celebrities, fighting with Legend, she gives us a refreshing peek into the life of a celebrity, no matter how privileged it may be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.