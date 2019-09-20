Christie Brinkley and her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Co have responded to claims by talk-show host Wendy Williams that Brinkley faked her injury while rehearsing for "Dancing with the Stars."
"It's so insane to me," Brinkley-Cook told "Entertainment Tonight." "I can't even find comments because it's so real to me, the emotions are still so new."
She continued:"Getting that call from my mom [about her injury] ... she was sobbing, crying. She was so disappointed because she couldn't do it anymore. She wasn't even crying because she was hurt, she was like, 'I let everyone down. I won't be able to keep going on 'Dancing With the Stars.'"
Brinklley-Cook decided she would be the one to fill her spot dancing with Val Chmerkovskiy after her mom suggested it.
"The next day she calls me and she's like, 'I found the silver lining and you're it!'" she recalled. "And I'm like, 'Oh my god.' It was all just so quick I couldn't overthink it."
Before last week's season premiere of "DWTS," Brinkley announced she was leaving the show after suffering injuries to her wrist and arm. ABC then announced her daughter would be stepping in.
Williams wasn't buying it.
"Well, that looked fake as hell," Williams said on her show as she showed a clip of Brinkley falling.
"I'm sorry, girl. You know I love you, Christie," Williams continued. "I see you with your cast. I'm not gonna double down on what I said, but what I will do is apologize if I hurt your feelings. But my opinion still stands."
Brinkley herself appeared on "The Talk" Thursday to address Williams' comments.
"Wendy Williams started this rumor, which was stunning to me because I've been on Wendy's show a couple of times," she said. "For some reason she liked me, and she would call on me to support her in tough times. So, I got a call one day that she was having a terrible bout of stage fright, and she was about to drop out of 'Chicago The Musical,' and would I come over and talk to her. I was like, 'You will never meet a more supportive and loving cast. You will love this experience and you will regret it if you don't do it.'"
Brinkley went on: "I was there for her. Then she goes through a divorce, and I get a call again. I get a call again, because let's face it, I'm kind of an expert in that. I came again and was like, 'I'm going to help you.'"
Because they are friendly, Brinkley said she "thought it was a mistake" when she heard about Williams' comments, and stressed her injury is very real.
"I didn't just break the [bones]... because of the angle I hit, they shattered," she said, holding up her cast to the camera. "My surgery, that was supposed to take an hour and a half, ended up taking three hours, and they ended up putting in a plate."
To Williams, she added, "my message to Wendy is, it's so much more fun to be kind," she said. "Try it. It can't feel good to try to hurt other people. If it feels good, something's seriously wrong."
