Christina Aguilera is opening up again about her former "Mickey Mouse Club" co-star Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship coming to an end.
"It's a subject that I definitely want to be careful of because I never want to speak out of turn about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for. But I'm so happy," Aguilera told "The Enrique Santos Show" during an interview about her new album.
"I will just say what I do feel comfortable in saying, as I've said before, that I've stated couldn't be happier for her. Every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves, however they see fit."
Aguilera had previously spoken out about Spears' legal battle following the singer's emotional testimony in June tweeting, "To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life.
"My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.