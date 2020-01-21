Christina Milian is now a mother of two.
The 38-year-old singer and actress announced the birth of a son, her first child with her boyfriend, French singer and songwriter Matt Pokora.
Milian shared the news on her official Instagram account.
"And so we begin. Isaiah 1/20/20," the caption read. "Simply perfect. The world is yours Son. Love, Mom & Dad."
Milian announced her pregnancy in July.
Isaiah joins big sister Violet, 9, from Milian's marriage to producer-rapper The-Dream.
