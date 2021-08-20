Conn. marinas work to get boats on land before Henri

OLD SAYBROOK, Ct. (WFSB) - As tropical storm Henri approaches the state, boat owners rush to secure them or take them out of the water.
Larger boats and Yachts are the most vulnerable to Henri.
At the Oak Leaf Marina in Old Saybrook, they worked to pull big boats and yachts out of the water. They lifted it by straps, rolled it on land, and secured it.
"We have a plan in place every year for this. Yesterday it was not a big deal. Today its a big deal," Scott Masse said, "Most of the boats you see coming out right now are boats that are stored down the river. Where they are badly exposed to storms out of the east, so we’ve hauled them out of the water to prepare for the storm."
Steven Tagliata is a co-owner of the Saybrook Point Resort and Marina, he said he is sending people to Oak Leaf to secure their boats. "So we are preparing down at Saybrook point. Doubling up people’s lines and taking canvas off and also helping them come to facilities like this."
