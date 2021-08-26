Conn. veteran receives kidnapping video from Afghanistan

WETHERSFIELD, Ct. (WFSB) - The turmoil and violence in Afghanistan continues to tug at the hearts of those in Connecticut.
A local veteran who is trying to help three afghan allies has received fresh communication from one of those men.
The video was sent by one of the three men who are fearing for their lives to the Connecticut veteran.
You can see a man in white taken into custody at gunpoint.
Morgan Fiszel, a Retired Army Master Sergeant, said, “You can see them take somebody, put a bag over their head, and put that person in the back of a pickup truck.”
He received that video from a local he’s been trying to help get out of afghanistan.
Fiszel said, “That shows the Taliban is actually hunting down those that had worked for or with the U.S. Government.”
Fiszel was deployed to Afghanistan in 2012. He said what you are seeing is not the extreme.
He said this is the norm for the Taliban as they seek vengeance on Afghans who helped the U.S.
That’s why he wrote a letter of recommendation and sent it to the State Department, hoping a special immigrant visa could bring them to safety.
He said the Aug. 26 deadly attack in Kabul will likely slow that process.
Fiszel said, “It’s going to be that much harder to clear anyone on to the base. They’re going to be moving slower after this big event that happened today. What happened today is not going to speed things up.”
Roughly 1500 Americans and even more Afghan allies are currently in Afghanistan and keeping them safe while trying to get them out is the priority. But the pentagon and Fizsel both agree, more attacks are likely.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that the Taliban isn’t going to ramp up violence and make it appear that they’re chasing us out of there,” said Fiszel.
Both Democrats and Republicans asked President bidden to extend the evacuation operation past the end of the month.
So far, the White House said more than 70,000 people have been evacuated since mid-August.
