"Connecticut restaurants have now been closed for indoor service for more than 80 days. It’s been a devastating and unprecedented experience for our industry and the 160,000 people we employ across the state. When COVID began, the restaurant industry did not ask or demand to remain open indoors. Rather, our owners understood the gravity of this problem, and they knew they had to step up and be part of the solution, even though it meant putting their businesses and their livelihoods at risk.
Today, Governor Lamont decided to begin limited indoor service on June 17. We’ve advocated for earlier dates than this, pointing to the incredible job restaurants have done to serve people safely and protect their employees. At the same time, this date will thankfully put us ahead of neighboring Massachusetts and New York in this regard. Given that Connecticut restaurants make up ten percent of our state economy, it’s critical that we not fall behind regionally and every day counts.
No one will know for some time what the true impact of this pandemic has been on our businesses or on our state economy -- only time will tell the full story. What we do know is that throughout this entire process, Governor Lamont has and his administration have remained responsive and open to our calls, even when we've disagreed. We appreciate their open door, and we thank the Governor for providing clarity on this timeline. Connecticut restaurants are ready for this next step."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.