Connor Lewis

Connor is an AMS Certified Meteorologist and joined the WFSB team in January of 2021. You can catch his forecasts on weekend evenings and weather reporting throughout the week.
Connor has experience forecasting in all four time zones. He began his career as a meteorologist in Casper, Wyoming. Afterwards, he had the opportunity to be a meteorologist at KEZI in Eugene, Oregon. Connor then sharpened his severe weather skills at KRQE in New Mexico. While forecasting plenty of sun in Albuquerque, Connor also was tracking tornadoes, hail, and winter storms throughout the state.
After living out west for five years, Connor is thrilled to be back home in New England. Originally from Lakeville, Massachusetts, Connor also lived in Indiana for about a decade. Connor has always had a passion for science and nature. After getting a taste of Midwest storms, he knew he wanted to become an expert on meteorology. Connor is a proud graduate of Purdue University with a degree in Atmospheric Science.
It’s safe to say Connor is an outdoorsy guy. You might spot him going on a hike with his yellow lab, Yuma. Connor is also a marathon and ultramarathon runner. He’s a member of Manchester Running Company and cannot wait for the Boston Marathon to return. Beyond that, Connor enjoys cheering on Boston sports and spending time with family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.