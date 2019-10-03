WINDSOR LOCKS (WFSB) - From this tragedy comes stories of heroism. Minutes before first responders arrived at the wreckage, some were already on the ground, tending to the victims.
A lot of construction is going on at the airport so there were people on the ground and this plane crashed yards from one construction worker and he jumped a barbed wire fence to get to victims.
"I heard a big bang, felt the heat, looked over and realized something bad happened," Robert Bullock said Thursday.
Smoke and flames from the B-17 wreckage could be seen from miles away, Bullock was just feet from where it happened.
Very hot, very intense, hot, hot," he said.
Seeing the historic plane in pieces momentarily paralyzed the former firefighter.
"I heard somebody hollering help, help, please help," Bullock said.
Bullock jumped over a ten-foot barbed wire fence.
"I don’t know it just came natural," he said.
Even though it’s been more than a decade, his nine years of former firefighting experience kicked in.
"I applied a tourniquet on one of the patients," Bullock said.
He says he tended to a couple of victims A co-worker took this photo of Bullock in action.
'I noticed two other people on the ground, and I went over and stayed with them until fire and EMS showed up," Bullock said
Like we often hear, Bullock doesn’t consider himself a hero and doesn’t know if his actions saved lives, but he believes he was in the right place at the right time.
"I mean if I had to do it again, I’d do it in a heartbeat."
