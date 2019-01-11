Click here for updates on this story
TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) -- A Tulsa couple ordered a custom 10-foot wide mattress so they can fit their three dogs in bed with them at night.
Joe and Sarah Klein said a king-sized bed was not big enough for both of them and their dogs, one of which is a Great Dane named Gypsy.
A normal bed is six-feet wide. The Klein's new bed is 10 feet wide.
Thursday, the Kleins brought their three dogs to Baker 3.4 in south Tulsa to test out the mattress.
They said it will not only improve their sleep, but they will now all be able to sleep in the same bed.
"[Joe] slept in a queen bed and [Gypsy] and I slept in a full-sized bed in the same room, but that's not living like a family," Sarah Klein said.
Their new bed is in Florida. They expect to get it by Tuesday.
