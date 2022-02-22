(WFSB) – Couples across Connecticut are making 2/22/22 an extra special day.
Couples are tying the knot and saying “I do” on 2/22/22.
Tuesday’s date is a palindrome, meaning it can be read the same way forwards and backwards. It’s also a “Tuesday” making this an extra special day.
One couple, Lauren, and Brandon Barnsley made it even more special, by exchanging their vows at 2:22 pm. They say, it wasn’t on purpose.
“Nothing was set. We were just eloping. We were going to find a nice-looking area in the casino. His dad was our Justice of the Peace. We went and got our marriage license two hours ago,” Lauren says.
“This has been fantastic. We were just hoping to piece it together and make it work. Its turning out pretty good!” Brandon says.
They weren’t the only ones getting married today. Norwich special ed teacher Sharita married Christopher while their family watched the ceremony online.
“My great grandmother, who’s 90-years-old, my mom, my kids, my grandson were watching,” says Sharita Gill.
She even wore lucky shoes made by her best friend during the ceremony. “They are special to me because my best friend made them. She just beat breast cancer, and she took the time to make these fancy feet for me,” says Gill.
Husband Christopher says 2/22/22 is even more special to them because it’s Sharia’s birthday.
“I feel lucky because it’s her birthday and we’re getting everything all done at once,” says Christopher.
Speaking of luck, Brandon is hoping to win big on the machines at Mohegan Sun, where Brandon and Lauren got married.
“Hoping to get a little lucky on the machines later today, that would really tie it off,” says Brandon.
