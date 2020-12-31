HARTFORD (WFSB) - Bars and restaurants could always count on new year's eve to make big bucks.
But this year, because of COVID-19 restrictions, any business still open past 10 p.m. could get a hefty fine.
"Lots of champagne, noise makers, balloons everywhere, no space. This year is so different, it's kind of depressing I would say. No balloons, lots of space, just everything is the opposite."
Peppercorn's grill in downtown Hartford has been busy all day prepping nearly a hundred takeout orders and for nearly a hundred for dinner in-person.
They're hurting like so many other businesses in the state, but they're willing to comply for the safety of others
"Packed to the rim after dinner with people drinking in the bar, there's a band, people coming out of their shows, y'know, from the Bushnell," Owner and Chef Dino Cialfi said.
But no big party this year.
Due to covid-19 restrictions, only about a hundred people will be inside to enjoy their last meal of 2020.
And everyone has to be out by 10 p.m. - no countdown, no cheers at midnight.
"it's almost not new anymore. We're used to this now, we're kinda used to it," Cialfi said. "At least they're giving us a chance to do something."
Scott Dolch, Executive Director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association, says it's important bars and restaurants continue to adapt and abide by the restrictions.
Not wanting one to be responsible for an outbreak.
"We kind of, kinda try to police ourselves as well. Because one bad actor can hurt," Dolch said. "We've seen that in other states, seen rollbacks because of a few bad actors. We hope that doesn't happen."
