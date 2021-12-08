CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) Could vaccine passports be coming to Connecticut?
COVID cases are rising once again but could this technology help people feel safe gathering indoors?
Down Pratt Street restaurants continue to utilize outdoor dining.
But that’s already becoming less attractive to diners.
Lamont himself says restaurants want vaccine passports to keep their tables full. So, when might we have them?
“There are a lot of folks like me that would probably prefer going into a store or restaurant, where i see they’re taking that seriously, but that’s probably a few weeks away,” said Lamont.
The technology lets people show proof of vaccination, but it requires the state to share vaccination records with a selected vendor.
How does the technology work?
“Same rules, here it is, the QR code, go ahead, come on in and have a really nice day,” said Lamont.
He wants to work with neighboring states so everyone can use the same apps.
Massachusetts recently rolled out vaccine passports, joining New York City.
Lamont calls them health cards. Why?
“I think passports sound mandatory, and mandatory makes everybody goes bonkers,” said Lamont.
Lamont says some restaurants have been asking for the technology as a way to check diners vaccination status.
Doctors hope this will improve the vaccination rate.
Saint Mary's Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Husnan Kermalli said, “I think that’s a good way of promoting getting vaccinated.”
A viewer asked the answer desk if Connecticut has such a high percentage of vaccinated people, why is the daily positivity increasing?
Dr. Ulysses Wu, the system director of infectious disease at Hartford Healthcare, said the vaccination rate isn’t high enough. “80 percent is not where we want to be, we need to be way north of 90 percent.”
New data shows omicron is better at getting around the immune system, even if you have the Pfizer vaccine.
Can the Pfizer vaccine still help you fend it off?
“Pfizer is showing, at least in the lab, that the booster dose especially produces more robust response against omicron,” said Kermalli.
We’re still waiting to learn more about the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.
