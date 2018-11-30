MANCHESTER (WFSB) - A crash has closed the westbound side of I-84 in Manchester Friday night.
According to State Police, the highway is closed in the area of exits 62-63.
Police said the crash was minor, however there is a large debris field that needs to be cleared.
Police did not give a time frame on when the road will reopen.
