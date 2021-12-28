MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A crash has closed part of Hilliard Street in Manchester Tuesday morning.
Lt. Ryan Shea with Manchester police said the road is closed between Main Street and Hilliard Street.
The Manchester Fire Department said the crash involves a car and a box truck and was reported around 10:32 a.m.
Officials say a pole and wires are down.
The crash is in the area of 28 Hilliard Street.
Manchester police and the Manchester Fire Department 8th District are responding.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.