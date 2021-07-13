Creme Brulee

Ingredients:

4 cups extra heavy cream

8 egg yolks

⅔ cup sugar

1 vanilla bean scraped (or 1 tablespoon of quality vanilla extract)

How to make:

Whisk yolks and sugar in a bowl

Heat cream up, turn off heat just as it begins to simmer

Temper the egg yolks by ladling one small ladle of hot milk into egg yolks slowly to bring the temperature up without cooking

Slowly pour the rest of the hot cream while whisking

Remove whisk and replace with a spatula and stir the mixture gently until sugar is dissolved

Pour mixture over strainer into a container

Can refrigerate for up to 3-4 days, or cook immediately

Heat oven to 300 degrees

Pour mixture into 4-6 shallow oven proof ramekins, almost up to edge

Place in a roasting pan or deep sheet tray, pour warm water into pan to reach halfway up sides of ramekins

Bake for 30 minutes, rotate pan in oven

Bake an additional 30 minutes

Should be set with a slight shake in the very center (belly) of the custard

