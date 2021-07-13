Creme Brulee
Ingredients:
4 cups extra heavy cream
8 egg yolks
⅔ cup sugar
1 vanilla bean scraped (or 1 tablespoon of quality vanilla extract)
How to make:
Whisk yolks and sugar in a bowl
Heat cream up, turn off heat just as it begins to simmer
Temper the egg yolks by ladling one small ladle of hot milk into egg yolks slowly to bring the temperature up without cooking
Slowly pour the rest of the hot cream while whisking
Remove whisk and replace with a spatula and stir the mixture gently until sugar is dissolved
Pour mixture over strainer into a container
Can refrigerate for up to 3-4 days, or cook immediately
Heat oven to 300 degrees
Pour mixture into 4-6 shallow oven proof ramekins, almost up to edge
Place in a roasting pan or deep sheet tray, pour warm water into pan to reach halfway up sides of ramekins
Bake for 30 minutes, rotate pan in oven
Bake an additional 30 minutes
Should be set with a slight shake in the very center (belly) of the custard
