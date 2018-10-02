Imagine, your family pet disappears one day. Then, five or six years later you get a phone call that your pet dog has been found.
It happened on Monday in Norwich, to a family in Brooklyn.
After missing for a month, the Riendeau family thought their long-haired dachshund named “Lady” was gone forever.
“She was really old to begin with and I cannot believe that she’s here," said Kelsea Carpenter, of Brooklyn.
Lady walked out of her yard five or six years ago, and recently was found by the Norwich Animal Control near their office in Mohegan Park.
Thanks to the identification chip she had embedded years ago, she’s now safely back home. The nonprofit group Animal House located the owners in Brooklyn and helped in reuniting them with Lady.
“I’m so glad that whoever thought to scan her over at the pound scanned her. Because I wish someone had scanned her years, and years and years ago when we’re were looking," Carpenter said.
At the Brooklyn Veterinary Hospital, Dr. Dawn Miller said embedding an identification chip in your pet dog or cat is the best insurance to getting them back should they get lost.
“One nice thing about them they can’t be lost by the pet they can’t be removed by a person so once they are in they’re in..they’re pretty non-evasive as you can see," Miller said.
To learn more about Furever Dachshund Rescue, click here, and for info on CT Animal House, click here.
