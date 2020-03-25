In Connecticut about 1 in every 57 people is an RN (nurses represent 1 in every 36 voters in CT). CT's population as of 2018 was 3.573 million.
The CT Public Health Licensing data for 2019 shows this as our breakdown: RNs: 67,817; RNs (temporary) : 1,217: APRNs: 5,769; Licensed Nurse Midwives: 216; LPNs: 12,732; LPNs (Temporary): 18; plus we have 34,063 certified nursing assistants.
In Connecticut our needs are not unlike those of nurses in other states. Our conversations with nurses and a survey we sent out to all of our CT nurses LPNs, RNs and APRNs revealed that they need the following items and supplies:
For themselves: Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs were high on the list)
• An adequate supply of fitted N-95 masks
• An adequate supply of effective surgical masks
• An adequate supply of face shields
• An adequate supply of protective gowns
• An adequate supply of gloves
• An adequate supply of hand sanitizers
• Coronavirus testing that they can access if an unprotected exposure occurs
• Quick turnaround time on testing so they don't need to stay in quarantine for 14 days when they could be at work caring for their patients if they are negative.
• Childcare so they can come to work now that schools are closed
• Knowledgeable/well-informed nurse managers
• Increased numbers of drive through testing sites to reduce the lines and wait time
• Nurses are being assigned to work in areas they have not worked in and with populations they have not worked with.; a Good Samaritan" bill would be welcome
• More nurses!
• Time to debrief and replenish themselves/support
For Patients and others:
• Nurses need for patients to be accurately screened and identified as having coronavirus disease so that they can provide the appropriate care to them so that they can then safeguard themselves and others.
• Adequate supplies of items and medications needed to provide symptom relief to active patients
• An improved ability to keep Coronavirus Disease patients separated from other patients and patients with compromised immune systems
• More isolation rooms/units (one of our local hospitals has all private rooms; the other has a mix but mostly double rooms)
• Respirators for patients with severely compromised breathing
• Thermometers and thermometer covers
• General medical supplies
• The nurses on the front line identify needing to be kept aware of changing guidance in real-time and by valid sources as they are busy caring for patients
• People are needed to provide emotional; support to patients to alleviate their anxiety and fear while the nurses are busy saving their lives.
