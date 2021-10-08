HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - A multi-state investigation lead to the seizure of sixteen firearms, 15,000 packets of heroin, and almost one kilogram of fentanyl.
The Hampden Massachusetts District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “This interagency, multistate effort has a significant regional impact on public safety across two states. Law enforcement worked together across agency and state lines to interrupt a significant network of drug and gun distribution. I thank the investigators and agencies involved in this complicated investigation who worked collaboratively with each other to do their jobs and make their communities safer.”
Detectives learned that Geovanni Saldana, 22, of Springfield MA, would be traveling on I-91 back to Springfield from Hartford with a significant amount of narcotics.
He was arrested in Longmeadow with around 95 grams of fentanyl and heroin.
A Connecticut State Police Narcotics detective saw another person at the Harford location attempting to leave.
At that location, detectives seized 15,000 bags of heroin, 800 grams of fentanyl, and a 9mm handgun.
The following day officers executed multiple search warrants in Springfield and West Springfield. The searches resulted in the seizure of 14 firearms, various amounts of narcotics, and approximately $10,000.
Geovanni Saldana and Alexander Rivera were arrested and charged.
