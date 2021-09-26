CT. prepares for possible school bus driver shortage

CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - Bus companies, school districts, and the state are all preparing for a possible bus driver shortage tomorrow.
Some districts said they just have enough drivers, but they will have condensed routes.
Shayla Kuffman said her ride to Beman Middle School is already tight. “If we lose anymore it’s going to be a big problem.”
“We have 22 buses and on all those buses, let alone, there’s two kids every single seat. Even in the one-seater,” said Shayla.
Now school officials, parents and students are bracing for a possible shortage tomorrow.
Agatha Ansalgo, of Middletown, said “A lot of schools were closed, and they were home schooled and now they want to go back they could go back and they can’t even get there.”
The Connecticut School Transportation Association said there are 300-400 drivers that could refuse to work tomorrow. That’s on top of the 800 bus driver positions they currently have open.
Officials said they have told drivers about free testing sites but about 20% said they don’t plan on complying.
A school bus company, DATTCO, said it’s reached out to all of the 26 districts it serves, letting superintendents know how many drivers are not vaccinated.
They stated they won’t pull non-compliant drivers off routes unless a district requests it.
State officials said they are working to approve new bus drivers and expediting every request that comes through, but in the meantime, they’re asking other companies for help.
The Superintendent of Enfield Schools said it’ll be tight, but they are going to have enough drivers.
New Britain said they just have enough to get by, and both companies they work with are currently training new drivers.
School officials with New Haven and East Hartford both said they won’t be affected, but they are monitoring the situation.
Winchester will have condensed routes.
Massachusetts had a similar issue just last week, the National Guard had to be called in to drive buses in several districts there.
So far Governor Lamont said he has not requested the National Guard.
