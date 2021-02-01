(WFSB) – CT transit services in several towns are being suspended due to the weather.
As Winter Storm Cooper continues to worse, CT transit services in Waterbury, Meriden, and Wallingford will be suspended.
The following routes will be impacted.
- Waterbury routes 411-480 will suspend service following the trips at 4:30 p.m. leaving Exchange Place.
- The last trip for the 450x Torrington to Waterbury will be at 3:15pm.
- The 471/472/473 will be leaving Naugatuck at 3:00pm to garage.
- The last trips on the Meriden Routes 561 through 566 will be leaving the Meriden Rail Road Station at 3:00pm.
- Wallingford Route 291/292 last trip at 2:45pm.
