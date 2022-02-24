It was a once in a lifetime date for many, including newlyweds rapper Da Brat and Jesseca "Judy" Dupart.
The couple married on 2/22/22 at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People magazine.
Dupart explained to the publication and she and Da Brat have "been calling each other twin flames for a while. So this date, 2/22/22, is a significant event."
"We just didn't want to miss it because it comes once in a lifetime," the entrepreneur said. "It's relevant. It's just real significant to our relationship. It signifies angel numbers, and it also is reminiscent of twin flames."
About 100 guests were in attendance for the nuptials of the couple who costar on the WE reality series "Brat Loves Judy."
"Everything about her made me want her to be mine forever," Da Brat told People. "And I felt like I knew it not much longer than from the day we met."
Da Brat's former producer and dear friend Jermaine Dupri served as a groomsman and escorted her down the aisle, while her sister, actress LisaRaye McCoy, served as a bridesmaid.
Dupart was accompanied down the aisle by her brother, Damon Dupart Sr.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.