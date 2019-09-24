There was a dramatic elimination Monday night on "Dancing With the Stars."
Following two hours of live performances it was revealed who, after the judges scores and audience votes, were jeopardy of going home.
In the end former pro football player turned commentator Ray Lewis and his partner Cheryl Burke and The Supremes' Mary Wilson and her partner Brandon Armstrong were in the bottom two.
The two couples joined co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews to learn their fate.
Judges have the option to save contestants they want to see move ahead in the competition.
Judge Carrie Ann Inaba selected Wilson to stay while Bruno Tonioli cast his vote for Lewis.
That left judge Len Goodman to decide and he said "If I'm totally honest neither of these couples should be in this position."
"However they are and it's very difficult because one, I want to judge from my heart, the other, I have to judge with my brain," he said. "And my brain says I've got to save Ray and Cheryl."
This season has garnered a great deal of attention as former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is competing.
On Monday he retweeted an appeal to Trump supporters to help keep him on the show.
"Note the show will not be on in DC bc of the Redskins," he reminded voters in his tweet.
