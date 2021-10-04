Dave Chappelle is blessing us with another comedy special

This is not a drill.
Dave Chappelle is dropping another comedy special on Netflix.
The trailer for "Dave Chappelle: The Closer" debuted Monday and features Chappelle and a voice over by Morgan Freeman.
Or is it?
Earlier this year, the comic and the streaming giant reached an agreement over streaming rights to "Chappelle's Show."
Chappelle's latest special premieres Tuesday.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.