Dawn Wells, Mary Ann on 'Gilligan's Island,' dies of Covid-19 complications at 82 By Lisa Respers France, CNN Posted 23 min ago Dawn Wells, who played the loveable castaway Mary Ann Summers on "Gilligan's Island," died in Los Angeles on Wednesday from Covid-19 complications, her publicist Harlan Boll confirmed to CNN.She was 82. This is a developing story ...
