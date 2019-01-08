HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The wintry weather is long gone, but dense fog has moved into the state and some rain is on the way Tuesday night
Roads were compromised across the state because the overnight storm system left a coating of snow on roads.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Hartford County until 7 p.m.
An advisory was issued for parts of Hartford County, compliments of some cold air trapped at the surface in valley locations that could lead to freezing drizzle.
Other advisories that were posted earlier in the day expired.
As temperatures were on the rise on Tuesday, fog rolled across the state.
Dense fog advisories were posted for the shoreline counties and will remain in effect until 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Overnight lows should dip back into the 30s.
More rain is in the forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning; however, the temperatures should be warm enough that it should remain rain.
"A brief period of heavy rain along with a few rumbles of thunder is also possible after midnight, roughly between midnight and 3 a.m.," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.
There could be some pockets of freezing rain.
Meanwhile, a storm will intensify near the coast of Maine. That means Connecticut could see wind gusts of more than 40 mph during the day on Wednesday.
Temps are expected to be near 40 degrees.
It'll be a mix of partial sunshine and clouds for most of the day.
"A flurry or snow shower is possible and there could be a minor accumulation in the hills," DePrest said.
Cold weather moves in for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
"Thursday night will be blustery and colder with lows in the teens. The wind chill will dip into the single digits, perhaps close to zero," DePrest said.
Saturday will be dry and cold with highs only in the 20s.
For Sunday, the Early Warning Forecast Center is keeping an eye on what could be a storm.
The latest model runs suggest the bulk of the storm will pass out to sea to the south of New England.
"If that is the case, we could get brushed with a period of light snow late Saturday night and Sunday morning," DePrest said.
While this scenario is less threatening, the storm is still five days away and things could change.
Channel 3's meteorologists will keep you posted.
Read the latest technical discussion here.
