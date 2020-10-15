Digital Content Center
- Cross-trained web/desk editors to become Content Producers.
- Content Producers manage the daily flow of news to the newsroom for appropriate coverage both on-air and on our station’s digital platforms.
- Content Producers search all social media platforms for news, generate story ideas, discern credible news tips, and assign news crews.
- Content Producers also write stories, post video, images, send push alerts, monitor social, and stream live coverage for all of our digital platforms.
- Digital coverage from 1:30am-11:30pm on weekdays, 4am-11:30pm on weekends.
Our Digital Properties
•WFSB.com
•WFSB mobile
•WFSB App
•Email Newsletters
•Facebook (Facebook Stories, and Facebook Live)
•Instagram (Instagram Stories)
•Snapchat
•YouTube (YouTube Live)
•Roku
•Alexa and Google Home devices
How do we promote our content?
•Facebook Live
•Facebook posts
•Instagram posts
•Push alerts
Facebook Lives
•Reporters and Anchors go live on Facebook at least 2 times throughout the day
- Promote tune in for newscasts
•Talent connects directly to viewers and encourages engagement
•Talent shares stories from our WFSB digital properties.
•Get story ideas from viewers
