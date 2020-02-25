We have a new way to watch Eyewitness News where you want, how you want, and when you want it.
Once you have our app you'll find our livestreaming newscasts, breaking news and weather as well as station features like Fugitive Files and Something's Brewing.
Be sure to sign up for notifications so you are always the first to know.
Download the new Channel 3 app in your app store today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.