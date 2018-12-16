The Meteorologists at Channel 3 are issuing An Early Warning Weather Alert as the state is expected to see a minor accumulation of ice and snow late Sunday and Monday morning.
By Sunday evening, meteorologist Mike Cameron said widespread rain is falling across the state. As the night progresses, Cameron expects a low-pressure system to usher in colder air from the northwest.
Cameron said he expects the colder air to creep into the state around midnight and create snow in higher elevations inland.
"With the below-freezing temperatures returning wile roads are wet, black ice will be possible throughout the state, especially after 3 or 4 a.m. Monday morning’s commute may be impacted, especially if your ride is on secondary roads," said Cameron.
Although Cameron said the passing storms will not result in much accumulation, the cold temps merit the Alert.
Inland regions in Connecticut may see a coating on the roads to an inch or two. Areas over the border in central Massachusetts and eastern New York could see several inches of snow.
The rain is expected to dissipate by 9 a.m., where plain rain and showers become more dominant.
Monday is expected to be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s. Cameron said there is a chance for a snow or rain shower in the afternoon as cold air sweeps across the Northeast region.
Cameron is predicting a partly sunny, windy and cold Tuesday as wind gust could reach upwards of 40 mph.
Wednesday won’t be as windy as Tuesday, Cameron said, but is expected to be mostly sunny and chilly.
