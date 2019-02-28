HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - All eyes are on the weekend where there are two chances for wintry weather.
The last evening of February is cold, but quiet.
Overnight tonight, lows into Friday should range from 15 to 25 degrees.
"[Friday] will be cloudy or mostly cloudy in the morning," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest. "A few snow showers are possible, especially near the coast. However, they won’t have much of an impact, if any."
Temperatures may be between the mid-30s to low-40s.
The weather will cooperate for Friday night, but things take a turn during the overnight hours.
"A storm will slip out to sea to the south of New England Saturday morning. It now looks like it will track close enough to the coast to bring a round of snow in the morning. Snow should end by midday," DePrest said.
As of Thursday evening, it appeared the southeastern half of the state could see 3-6 inches, while central CT and points west would see 1-3 inches.
A bigger storm may be heading to the state on late Sunday night.
However, the models differ.
One model shows the storm beginning as a wintry mix, turning to rain, and ending as snow.
The other model shows a mainly snow event, which could be heavy.
The precipitation won’t arrive until late Sunday afternoon and the heaviest precipitation will fall Sunday night. Before it all begins, temperatures should reach the lower 40s," said DePrest.
Stay tuned.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.