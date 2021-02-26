Easy Cheesy Slow Cooker Macaroni & Cheese
INGREDIENTS:
2 tsp. Mustard - Yellow Ground
6 Tbsp. Cheddar Cheese Powder
2 Tbsp. Signature Spice Blend
2 - 16 oz. boxes of elbow macaroni
4 cups shredded Colby cheese
2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
4 Tbsp. butter, cut into large pieces
3 - 12 oz. cans evaporated milk
2 cups milk
PREPERATION:
Prep Time 15 mins.
Total Time 4 hrs 15 mins.
Cook Time 4 hrs
Yield 14-16 servings
SPRAY large slow cooker with nonstick spray.
COMBINE all ingredients in slow cooker, stirring well.
COOK on low for 3-4 hrs. Be sure to check after 1½ hrs as slow cooker times will vary. Mac & Cheese is done when cheese is melted and elbows are cooked through.
SERVE topped with additional Signature Spice Blend (optional).
