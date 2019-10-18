Elton John and Taron Egerton's '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' shines at 'Rocketman' screening

Fans at a one-night-only screening of Elton John's biopic "Rocketman" were treated to a magical bonus Thursday night with the legend and the actor who played him performing memorable duets.
Los Angeles' famous Greek Theater hosted a screening of the film with the Hollywood Symphony Orchestra playing "live-to-picture" all of the songs featured.
"I'm thrilled to debut Rocketman: Live in Concert," Elton John said in statement on the event's website. "I can think of no better city than Los Angeles to bring the magic of this movie to life and perform live with the Hollywood Symphony Orchestra. I can't wait for the audience to experience the film in a new and profound way."
Fans came prepared to pay tribute to the icon, who is on his three-year "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" world tour, which will be his last.
They came decked out in boas, in sequence, huge boxy glasses and praised the "Tiny Dancer" singer.
Madeline Alsop, 19, wearing a bedazzled Dodger's jersey, told CNN she saw John's farewell concert a month ago. She thought the outfit would be a way to return the love she felt and show him her admiration.
And though the audience roared in approval at the heights of the film, the real magic came when the film ended and the stars came to the stage.
John and Taron Egerton, who played John in the film, sang "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," a song the two recorded together for the film. It was the very first live performance of the song by both artists.
They were joined onstage by John's long-term musical collaborator Bernie Taupin and actress Bryce Dallas Howard, who played his mother in the film. And it all ended with John at the piano, singing "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" while the orchestra played and the crowd sang along.
Though the farewell is not to John's career entirely, it does mark the end of a vibrant tour era. John has said he will continue to make music (and released a memoir this week), but he told CNN's Anderson Cooper that touring was taking too much time away from his family and that it must come to an end eventually.
"I've been touring since I was 17 with various bands," John said. "I thought the time is right to say thank you to all my fans and say goodbye."
