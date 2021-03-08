Eminem releases new song after a TikTok campaign tries to 'cancel' him

Eminem has released a new song in response to a TikTok campaign that tried to "cancel" him.
The song, "Tone Deaf," also has an animated video. It's included on the rapper's 2020 album, "Music to Be Murdered By -- Side B," and is a response to a TikTok campaign that tried to cancel Eminem over a decade old lyric of his on a song with Rihanna. The 2010 single, "Love the Way You Lie," makes light of domestic violence critics say.
On the new song, Eminem raps: "I can't understand a word you say (I'm tone-deaf)/ I think this way I prefer to stay (I'm tone-deaf)/ I won't stop even when my hair turns grey (I'm tone-deaf)/ 'Cause they won't stop until they cancel me."
Fans also defended the rapper on social media against Generation Z, people born between the mid-1990s to the early 2010s.
One follower on Twitter wrote, "Im technically from Gen Z but trying to cancel Eminem is absurd in my eyes this man has amazing music that has really helped me when I hit mental lows."
Another said, One of the best animated lyric videos I have ever seen. Amazing work. You're a legend. One of the best to ever do it and doing it."
