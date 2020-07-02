NORTH HAVEN (WFSB) – A popular wedding venue has closed its doors after more than 20 years in business.
Now some engaged couple will have to wait to hear wedding bells.
Ashley Ramos always dreamt about her perfect wedding.
After her first visit, she fell in love with Fantasia Wedding and Banquet facility.
Then this morning she found out it had abruptly closed its doors – online.
“We loved the facility, it was gorgeous,” Ramos said Thursday night. “The whole thing was just put on Facebook and that’s how people found out.”
In a post today, the wedding and banquet facility revealed it closed yesterday for good.
While dozens of people reminisced about their special moments there,
It left Ramos shell-shocked.
In fact, Ramos said an event coordinator recently alerted her about changes to her October nuptials so they would comply with health guidelines.
She tells me neither her fiancé nor her received any notice.
“I just think they handled things poorly,” Ramos said. “I’ve tried calling, email, Facebook messaging — and have not received any replies.”
Or her deposit back.
For now, the couple will have to wait longer before saying, “I do” while restarting their wedding plans.
Eyewitness News reached out to the wedding and banquet facility several times but have not heard back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.