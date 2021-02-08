Eric Parker to host new program on Channel 3

Eric Parker returns to WFSB Channel 3 to host a new half hour program later this month.
CT21 will be an be an issue-oriented, interview-based weekly half hour show that revolves around important stories in Connecticut. Eric will have the inside track on political news, local economy, community events, and culture.
“The opportunity to return to the station in this capacity was truly unexpected, but I’m excited and flattered that they thought of me, and I’m thrilled that I get to work once again with the best group of journalists in Connecticut,” said Parker.
Parker is a practicing lawyer, an investigative reporter, and a longtime community volunteer.
Parker will also continue to be the Eyewitness News legal expert.
CT21 will air Sunday mornings at 8:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.