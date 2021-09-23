Erin Edwards is a Connecticut native and thrilled to be reporting in her home state.
Erin spent the past four years reporting in the Carolinas. Most recently, she worked as a reporter with WSOC-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina. Erin covered several major stories including the George Floyd protests and the coronavirus pandemic.
Before heading to the Queen City, Erin worked as a Multimedia Journalist in Myrtle Beach, SC. While on the Grand Strand, Erin covered several major hurricanes and the devastation that followed.
While Erin enjoyed her time living near the beach in South Carolina, she’s excited to be back in Connecticut. Erin grew up in Morris, CT and attended Wamogo Regional High School. She graduated from Fisher College in Boston, MA with a bachelor degree in Communication and Media Studies.
Erin loves spending time with family and friends, hiking, and cheering on Boston sports teams. Erin also enjoys hearing from you! Have a story idea? Want to say hi? Send her an email: erin.edwards@wfsb.com or reach out to her on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.