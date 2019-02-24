HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Meteorologists at Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert as freezing rain made its way through the state Sunday morning. A cold wind will start Sunday night and go into Monday.
Cameron said coatings of ice were prevalent in some northern parts of the state. Precipitation will change to rain by mid-morning Sunday, when the Winter Weather Advisory is set to expire.
Once the rain and ice-making storm leaves by about Sunday between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., strong wind will follow, said Cameron.
A high wind watch starting Sunday night and Monday is expected for gusts that could go to 45-55 m.p.h. or higher, presenting the possibility of wind damage and power outages.
Cameron is predicting the wind to last all day Monday, then taper off overnight.
Tuesday is expecting to remain sunny, breezy, and cold with temps in the middle 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday night, however, temps are expected to drop into the single digits.
