HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Meteorologists at Channel 3 have declared an Early Warning Weather alert for snow which is expected to fall on Sunday night into Monday morning.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron is expecting snow to arrive between 9 p.m. and midnight on Sunday bringing 1 to 3 inches of snowfall by Monday morning.
Overnight lows will be in the 20s making accumulation on the roadways likely, said Cameron.
Cameron said the Monday morning commute may take extra time, but because Monday is a holiday, traffic should be less than normal.
Cameron is expecting an icy mix to develop along the shoreline but remain intermittent.
As night falls on Monday, any precipitation will have exited the state, said Cameron.
As for Tuesday, Cameron said residents will enjoy a short-lived break from inclement weather until Wednesday when storms roll in during the evening bringing a wintry mix.
