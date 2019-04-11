MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A plane crashed behind a high school in Meriden Thursday evening.
According to the FAA, a Pipe PA-28 aircraft crashed on the H.C. Wilcox Technical High School baseball field around 6:55 p.m.
Two people were on board the plane at the time of the crash.
According to the Meriden Police Department, a pilot and passenger were on the plane and are expected to survive.
Both were conscious when emergency responders arrived on the scene and were brought to area hospitals with injuries.
The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Police have not released their identities at this point, but said the pilot is in his 50s and the passenger is a man in his 30s.
"It's a sigh of relief, the first thing we care about is the preservation of life. We want to try and help anybody in any fashion we can," said Sgt. Christopher Fry, Meriden Police Department.
It appears the pilot was working on flight maneuvers when the crash took place.
"From what I understand, he was practicing what's known in the field as touch and go. Practicing landing and taking off, and what happened from there is too early to tell," said Fry.
Wilcox High School will be closed on Friday due to the crash.
The crash was reported just over a mile away from Meriden Markham Airport.
See photos of the crash here.
Eversource is reporting 7,623 outages as of 10:30 p.m. due to the plane hitting a tension wire when it crashed, according to police.
"You could tell the plane clipped it. It ended up snapping a wire and draping it over another set of wires. It kind of tripped or shorted it," Fry said.
Crews are on scene working to restore power.
"One of the bigger issues we are dealing with now is the restoration of lights, power, traffic lights, traffic withing the city, trying to limit and kind of confusion there is. It's a tall order, we appreciate everyone's patience," Fry said.
Check for outage updates here.
The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probably cause of the accident.
