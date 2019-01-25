NEW YORK (CNN) - Air traffic is delayed at LaGuardia Airport in New York, Philadelphia International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey due to staffing issues.
The issues are at a Federal Aviation Administration regional air traffic control center, according to the FAA status website.
