DURHAM (WFSB) - The EEE virus has caused concerns throughout Connecticut but it does not appear to be stopping folks from celebrating one of our state’s signature outdoor events.
Rain fell as the one hundredth Durham Fair kicked off this afternoon. But a little drizzle didn’t stop the celebration!
"It’s probably bigger than the super bowl," Kris Patterson of Durham said Thursday. "Every year the town shuts down, the schools shut down, everybody in the surrounding towns knows better than to drive down route 17 during fair time."
Fair organizers had an extra complication this year as the state deals with the impact of Eastern Equine Encephalitis also known as the EEE virus which is transmitted by mosquitoes.
Two Connecticut residents died from EEE and the virus has been confirmed in a total of 14 towns in our state.
Durham is not on that list although fair officials are still taking precautions by spraying around the perimeter of the fairgrounds—but fairgoers we spoke with tonight don’t seem overly concerned.
Carolyn Delucia says she never considered skipping tonight’s fair but the threat of EEE does make her take precautions.
"You wear long pants the socks the shoes you keep covered you spray yourself with deep woods off and you're all set," Delucia said Thursday.
North Stonington dairy farmer Mike Riley doesn’t worry about triple e because he says he has survived much worse. He was struck by lightning 3 years ago.
"It hurts it hurts like heck," he said. "it hurts it burns your body tenses up."
Mike says the fair is a bit of a break for his family because they live in a town with positive EEE tests; they normally have to come inside after dark—unlike here at the fair.
"The kids have to stop practices at 5:30 in the evening. Nothing for rec[reation] nothing for school. "5:30 you're done basically you're walking to your vehicle and going home."
The CDC says the only surefire way to prevent triple e is to avoid being bitten by a mosquito.
