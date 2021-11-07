FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Fairfield Emergency Center got a report of a fire at Our Lady of the Assumption Church on 545 Stratfield Road earlier this morning, November 7. Firefighters worked quickly to put out the fire. They put out part of the fire outside which allowed them to attack the fire inside.
31 firefighters worked to get the fire under control in 45 minutes. The Bridgeport and Westport Fire Departments were called to assist the firefighters already working on the scene.
The church was empty at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.
The fire marshal is investigating this incident.
