(WFSB) – It’s the first Family Friday of 2022,and these are just a few of the fun events happening in our state.
Disney on Ice: Mickey’s Search Party
- January 6th – 9th at the XL Center in Hartford
- January 13th – 17th at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport
- Note: Indoor mask mandate in effect in Hartford through January
- Open every weekend
- Nature’s Art Village
- 1:00pm – 5:00pm
- Packages starting at $12.99, including souvenir bucket
- Now through January 31st
- Lyman Orchards
- 5:00pm – 8:00pm
- Tickets:
- Children 3 and younger: Free
- Children ages 4-12: $20.00 per person
- Ages 13 and up: $25.00 per person
