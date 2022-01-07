It’s the first Family Friday of 2022,and these are just a few of the fun events happening in our state.

Disney on Ice: Mickey’s Search Party

  • January 6th – 9th at the XL Center in Hartford
  • January 13th – 17th at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport
  • Note: Indoor mask mandate in effect in Hartford through January

Jackpot Mine

  • Open every weekend
  • Nature’s Art Village
  • 1:00pm – 5:00pm
  • Packages starting at $12.99, including souvenir bucket

American Lantern Festivals

  • Now through January 31st
  • Lyman Orchards
  • 5:00pm – 8:00pm
  • Tickets:
    • Children 3 and younger: Free
    • Children ages 4-12: $20.00 per person
    • Ages 13 and up: $25.00 per person

